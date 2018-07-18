The Crown Season 3: See Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon

Netflix also released a photo of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story veteran Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, aka Lord Snowdon, husband to Princess Margaret. The Good Wife and Downton Abbey actor Matthew Goode played the character in season two.

"After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television. Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I'm really looking forward to playing him," Daniels said in a statement when his casting was announced.

Daniels' photo came with the caption "Hurt." The two new photos come just days after production began on the third season. Netflix previously released a photo of Colman as Queen Elizabeth to mark the start of filming.