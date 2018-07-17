Beyoncé Has Fans Buzzing Over Speculation She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Is Beyoncé on the run from pregnancy rumors?

For the record, the music superstar has yet to confirm or deny whether she's expecting baby No. 4, but that hasn't kept her loyal Beyhive from presenting what they claim is convincing evidence. Throughout the conclusion to the European leg of Bey and Jay-Z's On the Run Tour II, some fans have pointed out that another bundle of joy could be on the way for the Carter family.

In footage captured by concert attendees and shared on various fan sites and blogs over the past few days, Beyoncé showcases her figure in a number of skintight ensembles. And during a recent pitstop in Paris, the 36-year-old opted for a baggy fringe jacket styled over a pair of denim hot pants.

But here's where the Beyhive really starts buzzing: