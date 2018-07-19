How Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Romance Became Sweeter Than Any Love Song

"I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who has ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most."

When Adam Levine said those words when accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in February 2017, it was a rare public proclamation of love for his family.

He may be the Grammy winning frontman for Maroon 5. And his wife Behati Prinsloo may be known around the world as a highly sought after model.

But despite their A-list status in their respective professions, fans may not know the whole story on how these two stars came together and created an unbreakable bond.

In fact, that bond has resulted in the couple celebrating their four-year wedding anniversary today. So how did these two become a true Hollywood power couple?