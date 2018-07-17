Go Inside Jim Parsons' $9 Million Los Angeles Mansion Before It's Sold

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 4:26 PM

Jim Parsons

Courtesy of Trulia, Inset: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Now we know where Sheldon Cooper goes home to every night.

As Jim Parsons continues working on the successful comedy The Big Bang Theory, the actor has decided to put his home on the market.

According to Trulia, the three-bedroom, four-bath home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz became available for $8.95 million.

And for those wondering what one gets with such a price tag, we have some answers.

The Spanish-style home is tucked behind gates allowing secure privacy for any homeowner. The master suit features a new copper bath, spacious closet and dressing area and a balcony that features breathtaking views of the hills.

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Jim Parsons, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Other amenities include a free-form swimming pool, a koi pond, outdoor dining patio and more.

And if the features may not excite you, perhaps the past owners will. Robert Pattinson previously owned the home when he was with girlfriend Kristen Stewart. Tim Curry was also a previous owner.

In addition to The Big Bang Theory, where he reportedly earns at least $1 million per episode, Jim works on the successful spinoff titled Young Sheldon.

He is also set to appear in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile that chronicles the crimes of Ted Bundy (played by Zac Efron).

As for where Jim is moving to next, your guess is as good as ours. But with all the laughs he's provided viewers and all the success he has earned, he deserves a pretty impressive home.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

