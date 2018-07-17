Attention Swifties: Taylor Swift's New York City Style Parade Is Back and We Can't Look Away

Here's a love story we don't talk enough about: Taylor Swift and her New York City looks.

As the Grammy winner enjoys a brief few days off from the reputation stadium tour, fans have been spotting the "Delicate" singer spending a bit more time in the Big Apple.

What does that mean for fans? A whole lot of fashionable street style looks, obviously.

Today was no exception as Taylor stepped out wearing leather booties, a custom Fausto Puglisi romper and a Kate Spade backpack. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and black nail polish.

It's certainly not the first outfit that has caught the attention of Swifties in recent days. Over the weekend, Taylor switched things up with a floral shirt dress from Faith Connextion that she paired with knee-high boots.