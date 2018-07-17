Kourtney Kardashian Is ''Frustrated'' by Younes Bendjima's ''Impulsive'' Instagram Comment

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 2:31 PM
Younes Bendjima is in the dog house.
The model is regretting the shade he threw when girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian posted a rather revealing booty pic to Instagram on Monday. While it was quickly deleted, Bendjima was still outed by The Shade Room, who shared a screenshot of the 25-year-old commenting, "That's what you need to show to get likes?"
Apparently this issue has arisen in the past, with a source telling E! News, "Kourtney doesn't appreciate Younes posting his feelings in a public forum and being impulsive. She's frustrated that he continues to get upset about it. She isn't going to stop doing what she's doing and feels like he needs to understand and deal with it."
His emotionally-charged response was, of course, done on an impulse and he now regrets the action. "Younes gets jealous and can be possessive of Kourtney. When she posts half naked pictures, he gets very upset. He wants her for himself and doesn't want to share her with the world," the insider explained.
The relationship drama comes after the pair's return from an, "incredible few weeks together in Europe." And while the two enjoyed the opportunity to spend some quality time together in the sea, "it was sad when they had to say goodbye and she returned to the States. He's been missing her like crazy and got emotional."
Hence the overreaction to the otherwise routine social media posts. "Kourtney has explained its part of her job and it's not going to change. But it still makes him uncomfortable and upset. He overreacted and put up a comment without thinking it through. Then he realized what he did made it even worse. He was just not thinking in the moment and got emotional," the Kard source said.
Ultimately, the Balmain model "wants to be able to deal with this side of Kourtney's life and knows he needs to accept it if they are going to be together."
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?