Here's How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Secretly Started Dating

So this is how you break the ice with Britney Spears.

It's no secret that the pop music superstar has been enjoying her romance with Sam Asghari for more than a year.

And while the couple may share sweet pictures together on Instagram, many don't know how these two truly become more than just co-workers for the "Slumber Party" music video. Luckily, we have some answers today.

In a new interview with MensHealth.com, Sam looked back on how he approached Britney for the first time. As it turns out, a little humor goes a long way.

"She said, ‘Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, ‘I'm sorry. What's your name again?'" Sam recalled with a laugh. "I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it."