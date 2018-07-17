When Real Housewives Stars Miss Reunions: Luann de Lesseps Isn't the First

Luann de Lesseps is sitting out The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion, but Lu is not the first Real Housewife to miss the season-ending summit.

Luann, who entered rehab after an arrest during filming of the TV season, returned to treatment, it was announced on July 16. People first reported Luann's return to treatment with a statement from her reality TV costar Bethenny Frankel.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided —with their support—that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny said.