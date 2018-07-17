Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Donald Trump a "Little Wet Noodle" After Vladimir Putin Press Conference

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 7:37 AM

Donald Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Getty Images

The Terminator is calling out the Commander. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't typically bite his tongue when it comes to President Donald Trump's behavior and this week was no different. The American leader kicked off the week with a controversial news conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday. Trump came under fire for challenging American intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election as he stood beside Putin. 

Meanwhile, the American star and former California governor was watching the conference from home and had a few words for the former Apprentice host. 

"President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing," he said into the camera. "I mean you stood there like a little wet noodle—like a little fan boy."

Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Big Movies

"I mean—I was asking myself, 'When are you going to ask him for an autograph or for a selfie or something like that?'" the actor continued. "You literally sold out at this press conference our intelligence community, our justice system and, worst of all, our country. You're the president of the United States. You shouldn't do that. What's the matter with you?"

His firstborn son, Patrick Shriver, got a laugh out of his dad's remarks. "You a wed noodle lololololol...genius," he tweeted with a series of emojis. 

This isn't the first time the two have gotten into a war of words. Their feud gained traction last year when the president made fun of Schwarzenegger's ratings as the new host of Celebrity Apprentice. The star hit back with pleas to the new Commander-in-Chief to focus on his new role. 

"I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings," the actor tweeted to Trump ahead of inauguration day. 

 

