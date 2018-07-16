Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Step Out For Double Date With Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
And the countdown to Priyanka Chopra's 36th birthday begins!
The actress kicked off the birthday celebrations two days early by grabbing dinner with Nick Jonas, his brothers, Joe and Kevin, and Joe's fiancé, Sophie Turner. The A-list group dined at the 34 Mayfair in London before heading over to the Ritz Casino to top the night off.
It is not the least bit surprising that the Jonas brothers joined in on the festivities considering the fast-paced nature of their new relationship. The Quantico actress first met the "Jealous" singer's family when she attended his cousin's wedding as his date in June and two celebs have since grown inseparable.
Just two weeks ago the 25-year-old met Priyanka's family while on a trip to India, which has only strengthened the couple's already blossoming relationship. "Priyanka's mom absolutely adored Nick. She thought he was very charming. Everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship," a source previously told E! News.
And rumor has it the former Disney star is close to sharing a home with the 35-year-old an insider revealed. "Nick has basically been living in Priyanka's New York City apartment with her and they spend a lot of time together. The next step is him permanently moving in, and it has been a discussion," the source explained last week.
Despite the fact that her birthday would be the perfect setting for a possible engagement, the insider doesn't hear wedding bells just yet. The insider said, "Everything has been going very smoothly between the two, but they aren't in a rush to the altar anytime soon. They are enjoying getting to know each other, but are definitely still inseparable since going public with their relationship."
We can't wait to see what this next year holds in store for the soon-to-be 36-year-old!