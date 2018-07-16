You Need to See The Bachelor's Ben Higgins in a Bon Jovi Wig on Lip Sync Battle

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 7:00 AM
Ben Higgins as we knew him on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, and more recently, Bachelor Winter Games was not exactly the guy you expected to let loose.
This week on Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle, however, he goes all out to perform Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name." We're talking wig. We're talking leather jacket. We're talking multiple scarves, people. And we're talking that wig again, because we can't stop looking at it.
Cohost Chrissy Teigen seems entertained, but she's not exactly a fan of Ben's Bon Jovi look.
"I thought you were handsome with short hair, and then I was like, wow, he's really handsome with short hair."
Higgins is facing off against fellow Bachelor nation alum Rachel Lindsay, who at least in this clip is not dressed up to quite the same level as Ben, but we have no doubt she's got something up her sleeve.
The real question, however, is who will get Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J's final rose (and perhaps a trip to the fantasy suite)? You'll have to watch on Thursday to find out!
Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. on Paramount Network.
