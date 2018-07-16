Rugrats Returning to Nickelodeon With New Episodes, Live-Action Film Heading to Big Screen

A baby's got to do what a baby's got to do, including relaunch with new episodes. That's right, Rugrats is coming back to Nickelodeon. The series return was announced with a 26-episode greenlight from Nick and a live-action movie (featuring CGI characters). Both the TV series and movie will include new adventures of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and of course Angelica. Expect some new characters too.

"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, said in a statement. "What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."