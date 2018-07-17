Comic-Con 2018: Your Guide to All the TV Panels and Events, From Reunions to Screenings and More

The panels, the trailers, the cosplay—it's time for Comic-Con. The 2018 Comic-Con International kicks off with a preview night on Wednesday, July 18m running until Sunday July 22. It's a weekend packed with celebrities, first looks, breaking news and so much swag. Comic-Con can be overwhelming, even for veteran attendees. We're here to help. Below, check out your guide to all the TV-related panels and events taking place at the 2018 festivities.

Note: All times are pacific.

Up, up and away we go!

WEDNESDAY JULY 18

What: Manifest World Premiere and Special Sneak Peek Screenings

New series Manifest, starring Josh Dallas, will premiere, along with screenings of Freedom Fighters: The Ray and The 100.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20