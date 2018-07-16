Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style Is What Dreams Are Made Of: See Her Best Looks

  • By
    &

by Maria Harrast | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 11:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilary Duff

Stoianov / LESE / BACKGRID

Hey now, hey now! This is how you rock a pregnancy!

While promoting the fifth season of her TV series Younger, Hilary Duff couldn't wait to share some exciting news of her own. On June 8, the actress announced on Instagram that she was expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma.  "@matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own," she wrote on Instagram.

The soon-to-be mom of two has been rocking her baby bump ever since. From elegant glam to comfy chic, the "Come Clean" singer always looks flawless in her maternity style.

Over the past month and a half, the 30-year-old has been spotted in a black sweatshirt and beanie at an L.A. Farmer's Market, a killer red dress in New York City and a peachy crop top and sun hat at the zoo.

Photos

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style

So what's your favorite look? Check out the star's effortless second pregnancy style in our gallery.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Hilary Duff , Pregnancies , , , Street Style
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Reveals 33-Pound Weight Loss Three Months After Giving Birth

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Arrested for Beverly Hills Hotel Fight

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Jordyn Woods Reveals How Kylie Jenner Has Changed Since Becoming a Mom

Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson on The Real Housewives of Orange County Pledge She Made With Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge

Russell Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Adam Rippon

ESPYS 2018: Russell Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Adam Rippon and More Set to Present

Rebel Wilson & Liam Hemsworth Dance in the Street

Inside Kim Kardashian & North West's Mother-Daughter Date

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.