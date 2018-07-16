Luann de Lesseps Checks Into Rehab, Will Miss Real Housewives of New York City Reunion

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Luann de Lesseps has decided to get some additional help.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has checked herself back into rehab, according to People.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny Frankel confirmed to the publication. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs."

Luann's co-star added, "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

In a separate statement, Bravo expressed their support for the reality star who has been with the show since season one.

Photos

Celebrity Rehabbers

"Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health," the network said in a statement to E! News. "She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

The news comes just a couple of weeks after the reality star celebrated six months of sobriety. "Counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess," Luann wrote on Instagram.

However, the Class With the Countess author faced headlines last week when her ex-husband and their two children filed a lawsuit against her.

Ultimately, Luann tried to remain focus on various activities including her cabaret show titled Countess and Friends

Back in January, the reality star left a facility after a 21-day treatment program. Since then, Bravo cameras documented much of her life that included girl time with her co-stars including Bethenny, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Luann de Lesseps , Reality TV , Top Stories , Rehab , Apple News
Latest News
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Style Is What Dreams Are Made Of: See Her Best Looks

Wimbledon 2018, Emma Watson

Which Celebrity Won the Wimbledon Style Game This Year? Vote for the Most Stylish Star Now!

Kris Jenner Shares the Sweet Tradition Kylie Carries On

ESC: Madelaine Petsch, Must do Monday

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Swears by This Brow Gel

Serena Williams Shares an Empowering Message for Moms

Kate Middleton & Prince Louis Are All Smiles in Christening Pic

Kylie Jenner

George Clooney, Ed Sheeran and More Stars Join Kylie Jenner at the Top of Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainers List

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.