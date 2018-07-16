Michelle Obama Had the Best Time at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Concert

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 9:10 AM
Michelle Obama was spotted breaking it down at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert over the weekend.
The former First Lady of the United States attended the couple's On the Run II tour stop in Paris on Sunday, where she watched the show alongside Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson. Instagram user @allybees posted a photo of the power duo front row at the Stade de France as Bey and Jay performed.
More social media users also shared photos and videos of Obama and Lawson dancing together at the concert. One video posted on Twitter shows Jay-Z performing "On to the Next One" as Obama and Lawson dance next to the stage. Sasha Obama was also spotted in attendance at the show over the weekend.
Robin Harper/Parkwood/PictureGroup
Before Bey and Jay took the stage on Sunday, attendees filled the stadium to watch France and Croatia face off in the 2018 World Cup Final.
Lawson shared video footage from inside the stadium as the crowd watched France defeat Croatia. "World Cup mania before the Concert in Paris . The tour screened it and it was packed 4 hrs before show Congrats France," she captioned the post.
It's been just over a month since Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their On the Run II tour in Cardiff. Since then, the couple has been performing all over Europe together, but they did find some time to enjoy a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy between shows earlier this month.
The couple is set to take the stage again on Tuesday at their next tour stop in Nice, France.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?