The Crown Season 3 First Look: See Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth

There's a new queen in town. Netflix has released the first official look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season three. Colman takes over the role from Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Claire Foy. Foy played the role in the first two seasons of the Netflix drama. Season three, which is currently in production, will jump forward in time from the end of season two and feature a new cast.

"I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown, I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘just one more' feeling," Colman said in a statement when her casting was officially announced in April 2018. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she's an incredibly hard act to follow, I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!"