Hocus Pocus Celebrates 25th Anniversary: How It Became a Cult Classic

What children's movie is synonymous with Halloween? Hocus Pocus, of course.

The movie stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as three Sanderson sisters and witches who are resurrected on Halloween night. But the film wasn't even released on Halloween, but rather on July 16, in 1993. And Hocus Pocus, which hit theaters 25 years ago to this day, was a box office flop, making just $39.5 million—far less than what is expected for a Disney production. It also garnered mostly bad reviews from critics. Tough crowd!

The movie was much more successful among TV viewers at home, years later, as a piece of nostalgia.

Over the years, thanks to better VHS, DVD and digital streaming sales, as well as positive social media responses to repeated airings during Disney-owned Freeform's annual "13 Nights of Halloween" programming block, the film has earned its status as a cult classic—and it has the memes and GIFs to prove it. The Disney Channel is even making a TV remake.