Tim Tebow Confirms He's Dating Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

There's a new special lady in Tim Tebow's life.

In a special interview with ESPN's Pedro Gomez, the former NFL quarterback set the record straight on his relationship status with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," he shared. "I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

While the pair has not put their relationship on display through social media, some fans couldn't help but notice when Katie Tebow posted a photo of her brother with Miss Universe 2017 on Instagram last week.

Demi-Leigh was born and raised in South Africa but now resides in New York City.