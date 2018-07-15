EXCLUSIVE!

Camila Mendes Is All Smiles Talking About New Boyfriend Victor Houston

  • By
    &

by Spencer Lubitz & Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 1:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Camila Mendes is happy being single no more.

The Riverdale actress was all smiles when asked about her new beau, Victor Houston, in an interview with E! News' at the 2018 Beautycon event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"I can confirm, sure, I don't care," she said, adding, "Sorry, guys."

Mendes and Houston went public with their romance last month with some PDA Instagram pics taken during her 24th birthday weekend in the Hamptons. A source told E! News at the time that the Riverdale actress has been dating him for the past two months, adding that they had attended neighboring high schools in Florida and had reconnected recently in New York.

Photos

Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Camila Mendes, Victor Houston, Instagram
Camila Mendes, Los Angeles Beautycon

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Mendes played coy while talking to Nylon magazine several weeks ago about her boyfriend, saying he was someone who didn't work in the entertainment industry.

"It's just dating people in the industry is tough," she said. "I did for a little bit. I've just dated actors. It's hard when that's your world. You only meet people through work and that can be really tough, because you're not necessarily meeting people that you're similar to. It's just people that you're with because you're working on the same project. I've learned to not do that. Thank God nothing bad has ever happened from those experiences."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Riverdale , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Harry Styles at His Last Solo Tour Concert

Jessica Simpson, Los Angeles Beautycon

Jessica Simpson Teases Reality TV Return on Ashlee+Evan

Dwayne Johnson, Daughter, Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson Teaches Daughter to Swim and She Compliments His "Brown Boobies"

Nicky Jam, Fifa World Cup Final 2018

Will Smith, Nicky Jam & Era Istrefi Perform at World Cup Closing Ceremony

Meghan Markle, Ascot Day 1

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Thinks She Is "Terrified" and Pleads to Speak With Her

Wimbledon 2018, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Yellow as She Joins Prince William at Wimbledon

Washington Capitals, Stanley Cup

Vote for Your Favorite Sports Team Ahead of the 2018 ESPYS

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.