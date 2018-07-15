Will Smith, Nicky Jam & Era Istrefi Perform at World Cup Closing Ceremony

While the World Cup is coming to an end, soccer fans around the world got to watch the highly-anticipated closing ceremony before the final soccer match between France and Croatia.

Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer and songwriter Era Istrefi performed the 2018 World Cup closing ceremony in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium this Sunday.

The three stars performed their song "Live It Up," which is a track for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, and it already has almost 100 million views on YouTube.

In true Nicky Jam fashion, the 37-year-old star surprised fans by rocking a t-shirt with J Balvin's face. We bet no one saw that coming!