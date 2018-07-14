Gigi Hadid Sends Love to Taylor Swift After Attending Reputation Tour: "I'm So Proud"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 3:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Here's a toast to her real friends!

Gigi Hadid couldn't help but gush over her BFF Taylor Swift after attending the singer's Reputation Stadium Tour in Philadelphia on Friday evening. The supermodel, along with Este Haim and Martha Hunt, flew to Pennsylvania with Swift to watch the concert, and it sounds like they had a blast.

"If I could find the words, I would explain how happy it makes me to watch you perform @taylorswift. I'm so proud to experience this celebration of clarity & strength with you," Hadid wrote on her Instagram along with a picture of Swift performing. "WHAT A SHOW. You did it again. Love you to the moon."

Read

Taylor Swift Looks Shocked as Fans Get Engaged in Front of Her

Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift

Instagram

Victoria's Secret model Hunt also took to Instagram to post photos and videos from the show on Friday, while Haim declared the the concert the "best show ever."

Earlier in the day on Friday, the group was spotted leaving Swift's New York City apartment after having what appeared to be a sleepover.

After leaving NYC, Swift and her pals arrived in Reading, Pennsylvania where they took a trip to her childhood home. Swift posted a photo of her and her friends sitting in the room she grew up in, captioning the social media snap with a line from her "Never Grow Up" song, "Take pictures in your mind of your childhood room..."

Swift's special day ended with a sweet surprise when two of her fans got engaged right in front of her during a meet and greet. See the singer's reaction HERE!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Gigi Hadid , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Lea Michele Reflects on Cory Monteith 5 Years After His Death

Ashley Greene, Honeymoon, Instagram

Ashley Greene Poses Naked on Nude Beach During Honeymoon With Paul Khoury

Serena Williams, Wimbledon 2018

Serena Williams Gets Emotional Over Losing Wimbledon Amid Post-Baby Comeback

Taylor Swift, Fan, Proposal, Engagement

Taylor Swift Looks Shocked as Fans Get Engaged in Front of Her

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Gives Ariana Grande His Pendant of Late Dad's Badge Number

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kiss

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Steamy Kiss in Their Most PDA-Filled Photo Yet

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Wimbledon 2018

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Step Out for First Solo Outing at Wimbledon

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.