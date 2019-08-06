Real Housewives of Orange County: Where Are Your Favorite Cast Members Now?

Oranges come and go, but being a Real Housewife is forever.

It's hard to believe that 2006 was the special year pop culture fans were first introduced to the Real Housewives of Orange County. But thanks to the bravery and openness of Vicki Gunvalson, Jo De La Rosa, Jeana Keough, Lauri Peterson and Kimberly Bryant, a new reality TV franchise was born with no signs of slowing down.

Tonight, season 14 kicks off with both familiar and fresh faces—welcome to the fun Braunwyn Windham-Burke. And as you likely could have guessed, fans are excited for a season that includes an engagement, lots of tears and plenty of drama.

In celebration of premiere night, we decided to check in with some of our favorite former cast members to see what they've been up to since leaving the show. While many are focused on family life and a variety of businesses, they can't help but reflect on their time on the Bravo series.

"I loved bonding with the girls and everyone would watch the show at my house," Jeana recalled to E! News. "About the third season, everyone started to get upset with each other's interview comments."