Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Step Out for First Solo Outing at Wimbledon

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 7:45 AM

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Wimbledon 2018

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock

It was a Duchesses' Day Out!

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attended the Wimbledon Ladies' Single Final together on Saturday to cheer on the latter royal's friend Serena Williams as she competed against Angelique Kerber.

The two laughed and chatted as they watched the match from the Royal Box. Kate wore a white and black  polka-dot, ruffled midi Jenny Packham dress, nude heels and drop earrings. Meghan sported a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt, wide-legged, high-waisted, white silk Ralph Lauren pants and a white Maison Michel Virginie Hat with a black trim.

This marked the first time Kate and Meghan have attended an event together, just the two of them, since the latter married Prince Harry in May. Kate is set to attend the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final on Sunday with husband Prince William.

Before Saturday's match, Kate and Meghan met and chatted with ball boys and girls, wheelchair competitors and junior players.

A Look Back at Meghan Markle's Pre-Royal Life

Last month, Meghan, Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian  met up at the Audi Polo Challenge charity event, where Harry competed.

The Wimbledon match comes three days after Meghan and Harry ended a two-day tour of Dublin, Ireland, this first overseas trip as a married couple.

