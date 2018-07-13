Ariana Grande Nurses Pete Davidson Back to Health After Wisdom Teeth Removal

Pete Davidson/Instagram
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 5:40 PM
Pete Davidson/Instagram
Ariana Grande to the rescue!
The pop star didn't leave Pete Davidson's side as he recovered from wisdom teeth removal surgery, taking to Instagram with a hilarious selfie on Friday. The Saturday Night Live star was sound asleep (with his mouth wide open), when Ariana put on her best puppy dog eyes and snapped a photo.
"Why did my doctor put this thing around my face like it's the 20s?" the Saturday Night Live star captioned the moment.
Ariana also shared a video of herself kissing Pete, who didn't seem to mind the thick medical bandages wrapped around his head.
BACKGRID
Later that evening, Davidson was able to remove the bandages and head out for a late dinner date with Grande. Photographers spotted the newly engaged couple on the streets of New York City dressed head to toe in stylish athleisure wear. The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress rocked her trademark oversized hoodie with a pair of thigh-high boots.
Meanwhile, Pete ditched the tie dye "God Is a Woman" sweatshirt he wore during today's procedure, a nod to Ariana's latest song.
"GIAW music video and my wisdom teeth are out now," the 24-year-old wrote alongside a post-surgery snapshot.
Get well soon, Pete! You're in great hands.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?