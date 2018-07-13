Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s New Normal in Los Angeles

Khloe Kardashian is choosing to forgive.

Months after the trauma and drama that ensued following Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, the new mom is putting the past behind her in order to create a better future for their daughter, True Thompson.

An insider revealed to E! News, "Right now Khloe and Tristan are trying to make it work. Khloe is committed to making things work with Tristan no matter how her family feels about it."

And as all big sisters would, the source shared, "Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian] flew to Cleveland [where] they had a chat with Tristan and told him they are not going to deal with this family drama and he's either in or he's out."