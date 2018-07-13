Miley Cyrus Deletes All Instagram Photos: Here Are The Craziest Fan Theories

Miley Cyrus let the "Wrecking Ball" fly when she took down all of her photos from her Instagram account on Friday.

Her official website and Twitter took a hit as well, with the latter account's bio and profile photos appearing blacked-out.

And much like Blake Lively's recent publicity stunt, the singer's actions have fans speculating about the meaning behind the sudden account-wiping.

Just hours after deleting thousands of photos on Instagram, the star began trending on Twitter, with fans quickly posting their creative theories with the hashtag #MileyIsComing. "It's official! Miley has deleted all her Instagram photos! Something BIG is coming!," one fan account tweeted.

So what could Miley's social media purge signify? Check out some of the craziest fan theories below!