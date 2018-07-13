Taylor Swift Celebrates Hometown Return With Adorable Childhood Photo

Pictures show the singer exiting her NYC home with BFFs Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and Este Haim.

Hadid, showing her support for her pal, was photographed wearing a sweatshirt with a snake design from Swift's tour merchandise. While the superstar singer was spotted in pink sunglasses, black shorts and a T-shirt with cats on it as she left her apartment on Friday.

Swift has been hard at work in the past few months, flying all over the world for her tour. But she did manage to get a little break with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn over the Fourth of July holiday.

The couple was spotted enjoying a vacation in Turks and Caicos, where they walked on the beach and swam in the water.