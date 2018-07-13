Mandy Moore Returns to the Recording Studio One Day After Emmys Snub: ''No More Excuses''

Mandy Moore is reclaiming her passion for music.

The This Is Us star has long discussed her desire to get back in the recording studio, especially after taking time away from her first love to pursue acting.

And on Friday, just 24 hours after she learned she did not receive an Emmy nomination for her beloved performance as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama, Moore hit the studio to sing it out.

"Getting back to it," she captioned an Instagram video of a track she's been working on. "It's time. I miss it. I'm not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone's else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also- this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday... but still, it's a start!"

The snippet gives fans a taste of what Mandy's new music might sound like, and to say we're excited is an understatement!