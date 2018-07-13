Halsey Gushing About G-Eazy Will Break Your Heart: "I Love Everything About Him"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 13, 2018 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Halsey, Marie Claire, August 2018

Mark Seliger

Halsey's words are crushing our hearts. 

Just last week, the Grammy-nominated songstress revealed to her devoted fans that she and her longtime boyfriend and fellow performer G-Eazy had decided to take some time apart. However, the timing of interviews can sometimes be cruel. Case in point: Marie Claire's August issue interview with the songstress, for which she served as the month's cover star. 

In between discussing her humble beginnings and fiercely swift rise to fame, the 23-year-old New Jersey native gushed about the rapper, who was still very much her boyfriend at the time of the sit-down—at least that's very much how it sounds. 

"He's out of his f--king mind," she candidly told the magazine of her beau. "I love everything about him."

Photos

Halsey and G-Eazy's Cutest Moments

Halsey, G-Eazy

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Halsey, Marie Claire, August 2018

Mark Seliger

However, our hearts truly cracked in half when she began to describe how they spent their time together "playing roles."

"If we wake up and we're in the mood to be old-school, I'll put on a sundress and a hat, and he'll wear his hair slicked back and his shirt tucked in, and we'll get in his '65 Mustang and drive down to Malibu and go eat in a cafe by the beach and sing Amy Winehouse in the car," she described to Marie Claire, noting their other scenarios might involve a cabin in the woods or a fancy car and jewels. 

"I've had partners who don't want to play along. It feels stupid. I love curating an experience, changing it up. And he's so that way with me," she continued explaining. "I haven't found someone who matches every version of me until him. Like, he's my left sneaker. For every version of him, there's a version of me to match."

There it is—a dagger through the heart. 

While it sounds like things were copacetic between the two, a source revealed to E! News that there was conflict bubbling behind the scenes. 

"They both tried to remain strong to ensure their work commitments together went smoothly, but ultimately called it quits after too much fighting," the insider explained. "The trust was lost between the pair when they were apart, and it got too difficult for both of them." 

Though they're both busy on the road this summer, a future reconciliation is not entirely out of the question. As the source noted, "They are taking time apart to heal right now, but both definitely miss each other."

The August issue of Marie Claire hits newsstands July 19. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halsey , G-Eazy , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cory Monteith, Lea Michele

Lea Michele Reflects on Cory Monteith's Legacy 5 Years After His Death

Corey Sligh, Mugshot

Young and the Restless Actor Corey Sligh Guilty of Child Molestation

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Returns to the Recording Studio One Day After Emmys Snub: ''No More Excuses''

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen on Freezing Her Skin-Care, Mom-Approved Makeup and Why Luna Feels Pretty

The "Downton Abbey" Movie Is Officially Happening!

Selena Gomez Goes Back to Work After Justin Bieber's Engagement

Kylie Jenner, Forbes

The Making of a Billionaire: How Kylie Jenner Parlayed Her Makeup Talents Into a Unstoppable Empire

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.