Is Mac Miller Rapping About Ariana Grande in His New Song? All the Drama Since Their Split

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller just released new music on the same day, two months after their split.

At midnight, the 25-year-old singer dropped her new song, "God Is a Woman," while at the same time, her 26-year-old rapper ex released his new track, "Self Care." The duo called it quits in May after about two years together, and now fans think Miller is referencing his failed relationship with Grande on his new song.

"Can't trust no one, can't even trust yourself, yeah/And I love you, I don't love nobody else, yeah," Miller raps in the first verse.

Lyrics later include, "Yeah, I been reading them signs/I been losin' my, I been losin' my mind, yeah/Get the f--k out the way, must be this high to play/ It must be nice up above the lights, and what a lovely life that I made yeah."