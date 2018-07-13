Jennifer Garner Recalls Dealing With Tabloid Scrutiny While Married to Ben Affleck: "I Could Cry"

Jennifer Garner faced a scary few years of living under intense tabloid scrutiny while married to Ben Affleck and living with him and their three children.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Garner recalled how for a solid decade, there were five or six cars, sometimes as many as 15 to 20 on weekends, outside of her home, all looking for some information on the family.

"And looking back on that...I really feel the stress of it. I really– I could cry talking about it," she said.

In 2013, the actress testified before the California State Assembly Judiciary Committee about paparazzi harassment, saying that there were typically as many as "15 cars of photographers" outside the family's home. Her testimony helped push forth an anti-paparazzi bill that protects children. Garner had made similar comments about the paparazzi cars on the Dr. Oz show in 2016 and said the legislation "has made things better."