Luann de Lesseps Has a New Boyfriend! Meet Richard Super

Luann de Lesseps has a new man in her life.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has started dating her agent, Richard Super, nearly a year after announcing her divorce from Tom D'Agostino, E! News can confirm.

A source revealed the new couple were "first introduced professionally when Rich became Luann's agent." Explained the insider, "With both of them currently going through divorces, it was a natural progression for them to start dating."

And with everything Luann has gone through in recent months, the couple has decided to take things slow. "They only began dating late last month, but friends insist it's very casual right now," the insider said.