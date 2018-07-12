Why Lisa Vanderpump Won't Be Officiating Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's wedding will be done their way.

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz called upon Lisa Vanderpump to officiate their 2016 nuptials, but don't expect the reality TV show's matriarch to resume her duties for Jax and Brittany.

The recently engaged couple told E! News at the DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Summer Party on Wednesday that they've already bestowed that important responsibility onto someone close in Brittany's life.

"I love Lisa to death," Jax shared, "but I don't think I'm going to have her officiate my wedding. I think we already have someone in mind. We have her pastor back home."