The Handmaid's Tale Creator on Surprising Emmy Nominations, Season 2 Finale Backlash and June's Uprising in Season 3

The Handmaid's Tale took home the top prize—Outstanding Drama Series—at the 2017 Emmys and series creator and executive producer Bruce Miller won the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series trophy already, but that doesn't make getting nominated in 2018 any less surprising.

"I mean, have you met any writers? Of course I was surprised! I always think the worst. I'm thrilled for my whole cast and crew. They work so hard, so yeah, I'm always surprised, especially when you're talking about awards from your peers," Miller told E! News in a phone interview. " These are people I really respect and I'm slightly terrified of…I'm such a huge fan of TV and all the other shows out there that I love, and you wonder what's going to nominated and you can come up with 30 shows that are wonderful. I'm incredibly proud, but of course totally, totally shocked because that's just my constitution."