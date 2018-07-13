This Is How Jennifer Aniston Is Moving on From Her Divorce With Justin Theroux

While she's far from ready to tote a plus-one down the red carpet, Aniston is deep into the exploratory stage of dating. Us Weekly identified two potential suitors as a tech titan recently split from his wife and "an industry creative she met when they started working on a project together." Not on the list of possibilities: ex-husband Brad Pitt. To the dismay of those still shipping the early aughts pair, an insider insisted to E! News in February, "Rekindling is not even a conversation. She has always thought that chapter is sealed and so far in the past."

Up until now, her type could best be summarized as a fellow celebrity with looks, talent and drive to match her own (see: Theroux, Pitt, Vince Vaughn), but this time around she's trying to go off-script. Though the closest person to a Hollywood outsider that she's dated was model Paul Sculfor, her 2007 post-Vaughn fling who would go on to romance Cameron Diaz, "She would like to date a non-actor," says the source, "and see where it goes."

No matter the pick, expect the romance to unfold slowly. "She's a bit wary of dating in general," notes the source, "and really wants to take her time getting to know people. Jen's all about hanging out with friends right now that she trusts and is comfortable with."