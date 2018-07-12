Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Nominated for 6 Emmys 1 Month After Host's Death

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 10:21 AM

Anthony Bourdain

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It was announced on Thursday morning that the late Anthony Bourdain's show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, has been nominated for six awards at the 2018 Emmys.

This news comes just one month after the host, executive producer and acclaimed chef's death. CNN confirmed Bourdain's passing on June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Anthony Bourdain

Jason Squires/WireImage.com

On Thursday, Parts Unknown was nominated for Outstanding Information Series or Special, Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming, Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming, Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown also received a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

After learning the tragic news of Bourdain's passing last month, many members of the food industry as well as the Hollywood community took to social media to react.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123," Gordon Ramsay tweeted.

Bourdain's longtime girlfriend, Asia Argento, also wrote on Twitter, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

