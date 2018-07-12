Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:36 AM

Heidi Montag isn't afraid to call on her former co-stars for help.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cavallari said The Hills star texts her for advice on motherhood. 

"Heidi has texted me with any and every question about being a mom," the Very Cavallari star told Andy Cohen. "I talk to her all the time. She's doing great."

However, it doesn't look like she's swapping tips with her other former co-star Lauren Conrad.

"There's no animosity," she said, "but we've never stayed in touch."

With three kids, Cavallari knows a thing or two about motherhood. The reality star is raising two boys—Jaxon and Camden—and one girl, Saylor, with her husband, Jay Cutler.

Watch live now! Samira Wiley & Ryan Eggold Announce the Emmy Nominees

Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner, in October. Conrad and her husband, William Tell, are also proud parents to a 1-year-old son named Liam.

Of course, these aren't the only ones from The Hills to start a family. Audrina Patridge gave birth to a baby girl in June 2016.

To see Cavallari talk about her former co-stars, including with whom she stays in touch, check out the video.

