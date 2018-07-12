That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

Back in the early 2000s (or the late '70s), the cast of That '70s Show was just hanging out, down the street, doin' the same old thing they did last week.

Now, more than 12 years since the show ended after eight seasons, most of the main cast is still doing pretty well for themselves and somehow, we've reached the point where Eric Forman himself (Topher Grace) is turning 40 on July 12.

In honor of his 40th birthday, we're paying the Formans and their many frequent houseguests a little visit to find out how everybody's doing these days. You'll be pleased to find out that quite a of them are...all alright.