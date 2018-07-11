Here's Proof That Meghan Markle's Signature Is Getting Fancier

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 3:46 PM

Meghan Markle

Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

She's so fancy, but maybe you already know!

It's been close to two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I Do" at St. George's Chapel in London.

And while some things have stayed the same for this love story, others have changed just a little bit. Need an example? Perhaps we should look at Meghan's signature.

While visiting the President of Ireland Michael Higgins this week, the Duchess of Sussex was allowed to sign her name in the official guest book.

Lo and behold, photographers were able to snap a close-up shot of her signature. What came next is the opportunity to compare before and after marrying Prince Harry.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Visit to Ireland

Meghan Markle, Signature, Visitor's Book

Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images; Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty

Cosmopolitan was one of the first to recognize a change in Meghan's signature. And while we're not saying one is better or worse than the other, we definitely see a change.

The realization comes as the royal couple continues their two-day trip to Dublin where they are meeting plenty of special people.

In fact, the pair was able to interact with royal watchers earlier today where some personal questions may have been brought up.

One well-wisher named Elaine Adam-Stewart was able to tell Prince Harry that her husband has red hair and gave her five children. She proceeded to ask: "When are you and Meghan going to get going?"

The newlywed's response? "He laughed and said, 'five children?—too many,'" Elaine shared with People when recalling the fun interaction.

During their trip, the newlyweds also had the chance to visit Dublin's Croke Park Stadium and attend a garden party at the British Ambassador's official residence in Dublin.

As for that special World Cup game with England and Croatia, Prince Harry was able to discuss as well. A reporter asked if "football was coming home" in reference to the chant from the hugely popular Three Lions anthem. Harry replied laughing "most definitely."

