Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel Pack on the PDA at Wimbledon

Sealed with a kiss!

Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel confirmed their romance this week as they packed on the PDA at Wimbledon. The 32-year-old Aquaman star and the 31-year-old art curator arrived hand-in-hand at day seven of the tennis event in London. Heard, wearing a green jumpsuit and colorful heels, was later spotted kissing Schnabel as they sat in their seats.

The couple has been sparking romance rumors in recent months, but this is the first time they've been spotted packing on the PDA at a public event. It was just two years ago that Schnabel was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with then-girlfriend Heidi Klum at Wimbledon.