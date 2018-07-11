2018 Emmy Nominations Predictions: Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and More

The statements are being crafted. TV professionals are setting their alarm clocks. Actors are preparing anecdotes or for disappointment. It's almost here, the 2018 Emmy nominations are almost here.

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold, the star of NBC's upcoming medical drama New Amsterdam, will make the announcements, but before they do on July 12, we're here with the final predictions of whose names will be called on the eventful morning. There will be some newcomers now that Veep, Better Call Saul and Master of None are out of the running, but Game of Thrones is back with a vengeance. The Handmaid's Tale is poised to continue to clean up with nominations, but will anybody from the cast break through who didn't in the first season? We've told you who should be on the ballot, but below is who will be on the ballot.