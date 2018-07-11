Meghan Markle Channels Her Suits Style During Ireland Visit With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle doesn't need just one outfit of the day.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted two looks for her second day in Ireland with Prince Harry.

The royal started the day in a gray, boatneck dress by Roland Mouret for the couple's meeting with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. She also wore the style for the ringing of the Peace Bell Áras an Uachtaráin, which was originally created to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

Meghan clearly has an affinity for boatneck dresses. She's worn the neckline to several royal engagements, including the Royal Air Force centenary celebration, Prince Louis' christening and Queen Elizabeth's Young Leaders Awards. Of course, royal admirers will recall her Givenchy wedding gown also sported a similar neckline.