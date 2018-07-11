Meghan Markle Channels Her Suits Style During Ireland Visit With Prince Harry

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 5:05 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Dublin

Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle doesn't need just one outfit of the day. 

The Duchess of Sussex debuted two looks for her second day in Ireland with Prince Harry.

The royal started the day in a gray, boatneck dress by Roland Mouret for the couple's meeting with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. She also wore the style for the ringing of the Peace Bell Áras an Uachtaráin, which was originally created to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

Meghan clearly has an affinity for boatneck dresses. She's worn the neckline to several royal engagements, including the Royal Air Force centenary celebration, Prince Louis' christening and Queen Elizabeth's Young Leaders Awards. Of course, royal admirers will recall her Givenchy wedding gown also sported a similar neckline.

Meghan Markle Can Do No Wrong When It Comes to Fashion: Vote for Her Most Beautiful Look So Far This Week

Meghan Markle, Boatneck Dresses

Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

According to Meghan's Mirror, the duchess accessorized her look with a Fendi bag and Birks earrings—the same pair she wore just before her wedding. She also tucked her hair into a neat little bun. Harry donned a dark suit and tie.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Dublin

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Dublin

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Later in the day, Meghan changed into a suit—and gave us serious Rachel Zane vibes—for a visit to Croke Park, where she met a few young soccer players. She wore her hair down for the engagement. Harry also changed his ensemble and opted for a more casual gray jacket and brown pants. 

 

After some fun on the field, the two headed off to Trinity College in Dublin, where they greeted several well-wishers.

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.