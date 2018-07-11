Sarah Palin Claims Sacha Baron Cohen ''Duped'' Her Into Interview Posed as a Disabled Veteran

Sacha Baron Cohen is already sparking outrage with his new Showtime series, and it hasn't even premiered yet.

This time it's Sarah Palin, who claims she unknowingly participated in an interview with the comedian for Who Is America? The former vice presidential candidate aired her grievances in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, calling out Cohen, Showtime and CBS for posing their sit-down as a "legit Showtime historical documentary."

"Yup – we were duped. Ya got me, Sacha. Feel better now?" Palin wrote. "I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor' of the British ‘comedian' Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime."

Palin said she traveled with her daughter "across the country" for the interview, where she met Cohen "heavily disguised" as a disabled military veteran using a "fake wheelchair."