World's Ugliest Dog Zsa Zsa Passes Away

The world's ugliest dog, Zsa Zsa, has passed away, Today reports.

The English bulldog's owner, Megan Brainard, has confirmed that Zsa Zsa died peacefully in her sleep last night. Much like when she won the competition, the family is surprised by the news of her death. "I'm still in shock ... It's kind of like when she won (the World's Ugliest Dog contest). It's been two weeks and I still don't believe it. It's probably going to be the same with her passing."

Luckily the dog was given a proper farewell, with Brainard sharing that she, her husband and their 15-month-old daughter said their goodbyes earlier today. "I picked Zsa Zsa up and took her outside and laid her down in the grass. We were all saying our goodbyes and Mareslie went right over and gave her a kiss. It was sweet. She was waving at her," Brainard said.