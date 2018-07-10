Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dead 3 Weeks After Love Island Star's Passing

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Gradon, Aaron Armstrong

Facebook

Tragedy has hit the Love Island family again.

Almost three weeks after TV star Sophie Gradon passed away at the age of 32, multiple outlets report that her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong has died.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed to E! News that authorities received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner," police shared with us.

Soon after the news broke, several cast members reacted to the news on social media.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Sophie Gradon, Aaron Armstrong

Facebook

Former Love Island star Katie Salmon wrote on Twitter, "Aaron. I hope you have reunited with your love sophie. And I truly hope you fly high together. Thinking of his family and friends."

Rykard Jenkins added, "So sad to now hear about Aaron's passing. May you both rest in paradise."

Back on June 20, Sophie was found deceased at a property in Medburn, Ponteland. Soon after, her boyfriend would post a tribute on his Facebook page.

"I will never forget that smile," Aaron wrote. "I love you so much baby. Your my world forever ever and always."

And earlier this month, Aaron expressed how much he missed his girlfriend before she was laid to rest in a private family service on July 5. "So I get into bed and all I can smell is Sophie on her side of the bed," he wrote. "I love you so much Sophie I will keep fighting for you."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sophie and Aaron's family during this difficult time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland

Meghan Markle Proves There's No Drama With Designer Emilia Wickstead After Royal Wedding

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Wimbledon

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a Perfect Match at Wimbledon

David Beckham, Harper Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Harper's Birthday With a Party Fit for a Princess

Kimberly J. Brown, Daniel Kountz, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

This Halloweentown Couple Will Give You Major Nostalgia! See Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Relationship Rewind

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Man Taking Photos of Her Topless

ESC: Issa Rae

Bonnets to Braids: Issa Rae's Hairstylist on Natural Hair

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Nashville Home

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Selling Nashville Home for $7.9 Million

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.