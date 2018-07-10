Everything We Know About Kevin Hart's Feud With Mike Epps

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps are back at it.

After years of social media warfare, the two comedians revisited their longtime feud via Instagram this week.

On June 29, Epps shared a photo of him posing alongside Eddie Murphy on Instagram. A social media user commented on the photo, writing "Eddie Murphy [is] funnier than Kevin Hart still." Taking a jab at Hart, Epps replied, "sh-t everybody is." That's when Hart clapped back.

"@Eppsie It's a shame that everybody isn't selling tickets like me tho….," the Ride Along star replied.

Of course, the beef didn't end there. Yesterday, the social comedy network Comedy Hype posted a picture of an article written about the comedians' exchange on Instagram. Epps replied to the post by writing the feud was "not press worthy." However, Hart had a few more things to say.