Ireland Baldwin Celebrates Hailey's Engagement With Help From Justin Bieber's Lyrics

Add Ireland Baldwin to the list of family members who belieb in this relationship.
Just one day after Justin Bieber confirmed his engagement on Instagram, one of Hailey Baldwin's closest family members reacted to the news on social media.
"There's gunna be one less lonely girl... and only one lonely girl left," Ireland shared on Instagram with a childhood photo of herself, Hailey and Alaia Baldwin. "My other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber."
Hailey would see the post and comment with a heartfelt, "love you."
And when one fan asked if Ireland would be the next one to get engaged, she replied, "I'm married to the money."
On Monday afternoon, Justin took to social media and professed his love for his new fiancé.
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," he wrote in the lengthy caption. "You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
Hailey would also confirm the engagement in her own separate message on Twitter.
"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" she wrote to her followers. "No words could ever express my gratitude."
And while fans continue to celebrate the news, some may be wondering how the couple's parents think about the news. As it turns out, they couldn't be more excited.
"@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" Jeremy Bieber shared on Instagram.
Stephen Baldwin added on Twitter, "Sweet smile on my face ! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let's all pray for His will to be done...Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus."