Hailey Baldwin's Old Tweets About Justin Bieber—and Selena Gomez—Are a Goldmine

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 8:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com; Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin has been Justin Bieber's biggest fan for years, long before they were romantically linked.

The couple, who got engaged in the Bahamas over the weekend, first met at the Today show when they were just teenagers. In the years following her first meeting with the "Baby" singer, Baldwin showed her support for him on social media. Since news of their engagement broke on Sunday, many of Baldwin's old tweets have resurfaced...and they're pure gold.

From tweets about his music to tweets about Bieber's romance with Selena Gomez, let's take a look a look back at Baldwin's social media posts about Bieber over the years!

Read

Justin Bieber Breaks His Silence on Hailey Baldwin Engagement

1. Remembering their Today anniversary.

2. Just saying hey.

3. Supporting his 2012 Oscars skit.

4. Bummed about missing his birthday.

5. Loving his songs.

Back in Jan. 2012, Baldwin seemingly referenced Bieber's romance with Gomez in one tweet to a fan, writing that the duo had the "perfect relationship." She then let out a sigh the next month when #Jelena didn't attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party together.

"I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell," she tweeted to her followers.

The Cut also posted a screenshot of an alleged Baldwin tweet from 2011 which says, "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word."

As for how Gomez feels about her ex's engagement, a source told E! News that the singer was "surprised" by the proposal news but at the end of the day she "she doesn't really care."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Twitter , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Engagements
Latest News
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, EXCLUSIVE

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Their Engagement With Romantic Boat Ride

Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Reese Witherspoon Birthday Feature

How Reese Witherspoon Became One of the Most Powerful Women in Hollywood

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Wears "Only the Strong Survive" Shirt After Justin Bieber's Engagement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Louis, Christening

Meghan Markle Can Do No Wrong When It Comes to Fashion: Vote for Her Most Beautiful Look So Far This Week Now

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, Amy Schumer and More Stars Bring Awareness to Separated Families in New ACLU Video

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share a Kiss During Date Night

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.