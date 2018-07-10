Taylor Swift Reveals Her "Worst Nightmare"

It's no secret Taylor Swift's boyfriends have inspired a song or two. But in a new interview with Pattie Boyd for Harper's Bazaar, the singer opened up about her songwriting process and the experience of having inspiration strike.

It all started when Boyd asked the Grammy winner if she can write a song on the spot based on a boyfriend's everyday interactions.

"There are definitely moments when it's like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it," Swift replied. "A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song. But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head."

Swift referred to this process as the "purest part" of her job.

"It can get complicated on every other level," she continued, "but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room."

Still, Swift admitted there are some people in this world she just "couldn't write about"—even if she's spent a lot of time with these individuals.

"It's just that some people come into your life and they have this effect on you," she said.